Solaray Devil's Claw Capsules
Product Details
Devil''s Claw is an African herb that derives its name from its large claw-like hooks. Many European countries officially recognize Devil''s Claw for its valuable properties.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Devils Claw ( Harpagophytum , Procumbens and Zeyheri ) ( Root ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Organic Rice Bran Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.