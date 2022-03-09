Hover to Zoom
Solaray DHA Neuromins
60 ct / 100 mgUPC: 0007628000811
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) ( , from : Neuromins Microalgae , Vegetable Oil ) , Other Ingredients : Modified Corn Starch ( Non-GMO , ) , Glycerin , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Water , Carrageenan , Sorbitol , Ascorbyl Palmitate ( Antioxidant ) , Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) , Natural Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Beta Carotene ( Coloring ) and Caramel ( Coloring ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
