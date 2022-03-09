Ingredients

DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) ( , from : Neuromins Microalgae , Vegetable Oil ) , Other Ingredients : Modified Corn Starch ( Non-GMO , ) , Glycerin , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Water , Carrageenan , Sorbitol , Ascorbyl Palmitate ( Antioxidant ) , Tocopherols ( Antioxidant ) , Natural Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Beta Carotene ( Coloring ) and Caramel ( Coloring ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More