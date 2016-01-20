Solaray Dry Vitamin D Vegetarian Capsules 1000 iu Perspective: front
Solaray Dry Vitamin D Vegetarian Capsules 1000 iu

60 ctUPC: 0007628011266
Product Details

The Vitamin D in this product is a dry, microencapsulated powder derived from yeast. This water dispersible form is beneficial for individuals who have difficulty digesting fats or for those on a fat-restricted diet. Additionally, this vegetarian source of Vitamin D helps to promote the absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
