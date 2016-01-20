Solaray Dry Vitamin D Vegetarian Capsules 1000 iu
The Vitamin D in this product is a dry, microencapsulated powder derived from yeast. This water dispersible form is beneficial for individuals who have difficulty digesting fats or for those on a fat-restricted diet. Additionally, this vegetarian source of Vitamin D helps to promote the absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
