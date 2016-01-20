The Vitamin D in this product is a dry, microencapsulated powder derived from yeast. This water dispersible form is beneficial for individuals who have difficulty digesting fats or for those on a fat-restricted diet. Additionally, this vegetarian source of Vitamin D helps to promote the absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.