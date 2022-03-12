Solaray Dry Vitamin E
Product Details
The Vitamin E in these capsules is in the dry (non-oily) powder form for individuals who may have difficulty digesting fats or oils.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More