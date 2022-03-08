Solaray Echinacea and Goldenseal Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray Echinacea and Goldenseal Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0007628001244
Product Details

Echinacea and Goldenseal support healthy immune function.* Echinacea and Goldenseal are two of the world’s leading herbs for immune system support.* Echinacea is a wildflower native to North America. While echinacea continues to grow and is harvested from the wild, the majority used for herbal supplements comes from cultivated plants. The root and/or the above-ground part of the plant during the flowering growth phase are used in herbal medicine. Goldenseal is native to eastern North America and is cultivated in Oregon and Washington. It is seriously threatened by over-harvesting in the wild. The dried root and rhizome are used in herbal medicine.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Goldenseal ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) ( Root ) , Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea and Angustifolia ) ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
