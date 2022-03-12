Solaray Echinacea Root with Vitamin C and Zinc Capsules
Product Details
Echinacea is honored among herbalists for its usefulness during the winter season. This formula combines the benefits of Echinacea with Vitamin C, Zinc and more for enhanced nutritional support.Intended to provide nutritive support to help maintain a normal, healthy immune system.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rutin Concentrate , Rose Hips , Vitamin C , Hesperidin Concentrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Echinacea , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend and Chicory Root Inulin . , Zinc
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
