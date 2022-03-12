Solaray Echinacea Root with Vitamin C and Zinc Capsules Perspective: Main

Solaray Echinacea Root with Vitamin C and Zinc Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0007628001239
Purchase Options

Product Details

Echinacea is honored among herbalists for its usefulness during the winter season. This formula combines the benefits of Echinacea with Vitamin C, Zinc and more for enhanced nutritional support.Intended to provide nutritive support to help maintain a normal, healthy immune system.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rutin Concentrate , Rose Hips , Vitamin C , Hesperidin Concentrate , Bioflavonoid Concentrate , Echinacea , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend and Chicory Root Inulin . , Zinc

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More