Solaray Eyes So Healthy™ Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Eyes So Healthy™ Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628091805
Purchase Options

Product Details

Promotes eye health with lutein, bilberry and more.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit400%
Vitamin C0mg833%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Lutein ( Tagetes Spp ) ( Flower Extract ) , Zeaxanthin , NAC ( N-acetyl Cysteine ) , Taurine , Grape ( Vitis vinifera ) ( Seed Extract ) ( Supplying : Polyphenols ) , Ginkgo Biloba ( Leaf Extract ) , Quercetin , Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) ( Fruit Extract ) , L-Glutathione , Hyaluronic Acid . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Maltodextrin , Sucrose , Corn Starch , Silica , Acacia , Gelatin and Evaporated Cane Juice .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More