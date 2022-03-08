Solaray Fenugreek Extract Capsules 350mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Fenugreek Extract Capsules 350mg

90 ctUPC: 0007628003416
Product Details

Fenugreek extract and Fenugreek seeds are both natural sources of Fiber.* Each serving provides approximately 780 mg of Dietary Fiber and is guaranteed to contain at least 455 mg Galactomannan, a Soluble Fiber.* Fiber acts as a bulking agent in the body, which may create a feeling of fullness.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
