Solaray Fenugreek Extract Capsules 350mg
Product Details
Fenugreek extract and Fenugreek seeds are both natural sources of Fiber.* Each serving provides approximately 780 mg of Dietary Fiber and is guaranteed to contain at least 455 mg Galactomannan, a Soluble Fiber.* Fiber acts as a bulking agent in the body, which may create a feeling of fullness.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed Extract ) , Fenugreek ( Trigonella Foenum-graecum ) ( Seed ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More