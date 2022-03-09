Solaray Flaxseed Oil
Product Details
Solaray® Flaxseed Oil is made with organic flaxseed and offers one of nature''s most plentiful sources of omega-3 fatty acids with a healthy complement of omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. To help maintain potency, the Solaray® brand has included Duralox® oxidation inhibitor, a natural antioxidant system, to help control lipid peroxide levels. Flaxseed oil contains compounds known as lignans. Lignans are phytoestrogens. Solaray® Flaxseed Oil is 100% expeller pressed, unrefined and unfiltered to provide the purest form available. No solvents have been used.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil ( Alpha Linolenic Acid ( Omega-3 ) , Linoleic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Glycerin , Carob ( Pod ) , Purified Water , Natural Flavor and Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
