One softgel provides a minimum of 10,000 IU of Vitamin A activity in a unique, highly advanced formula containing 100% natural carotenoids found in food. One serving typically supplies: Beta Carotene 6300 mcg, Alpha Carotene 230 mcg, Other Carotenoids 130 mcg (Cryptoxanthin, Zeaxanthin & Lutein).

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit200%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Natural Beta Carotene [ Dunaliella Salina , Algae ] ) , Carotenoid Complex ( Annatto Oil , Carrot Concentrate , Lemon Grass , Spirulina and Yam ) , Other Ingredients : Olive Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Yellow Beeswax , Lecithin ( Soy ) and Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

