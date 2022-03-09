Ingredients

Vitamin A ( as : Natural Beta Carotene [ Dunaliella Salina , Algae ] ) , Carotenoid Complex ( Annatto Oil , Carrot Concentrate , Lemon Grass , Spirulina and Yam ) , Other Ingredients : Olive Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Yellow Beeswax , Lecithin ( Soy ) and Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

