Solaray Food Carotene Softgels 10000 IU
Product Details
One softgel provides a minimum of 10,000 IU of Vitamin A activity in a unique, highly advanced formula containing 100% natural carotenoids found in food. One serving typically supplies: Beta Carotene 6300 mcg, Alpha Carotene 230 mcg, Other Carotenoids 130 mcg (Cryptoxanthin, Zeaxanthin & Lutein).
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Natural Beta Carotene [ Dunaliella Salina , Algae ] ) , Carotenoid Complex ( Annatto Oil , Carrot Concentrate , Lemon Grass , Spirulina and Yam ) , Other Ingredients : Olive Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Yellow Beeswax , Lecithin ( Soy ) and Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More