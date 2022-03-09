Solaray Garlic Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Native to central Asia, this pungent herb is believed to be one of the worlds'' oldest cultivated plants. Garlic has a history of use throughout the world dating back more than 5,000 years.* Garlic is intended to provide nutritive support for healthy cardiovascular and immune system function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Bran Extract , Cellulose and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
