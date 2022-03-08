Solaray GarliCare Tablets
Product Details
Allicin, an important ingredient in garlic, is created by alliin (a sulfur-containing compound) reacting with allinase, an enzyme. Garlic''s strong odor and nutritional benefit have been associated with the presence of allicin. GarliCare provides a very high allicin-releasing potential (ARP) without the unpleasant odor normally associated with garlic.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gp Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , ( Arp ) , Alliin , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
