Solaray GarliCare Tablets Perspective: Main

Solaray GarliCare Tablets

60 ctUPC: 0007628008200
Purchase Options

Product Details

Allicin, an important ingredient in garlic, is created by alliin (a sulfur-containing compound) reacting with allinase, an enzyme. Garlic''s strong odor and nutritional benefit have been associated with the presence of allicin. GarliCare provides a very high allicin-releasing potential (ARP) without the unpleasant odor normally associated with garlic.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gp Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , ( Arp ) , Alliin , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More