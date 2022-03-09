Solaray Ginger Whole Root Vegetarian Capsules 550mg
Product Details
Ginger is a flowering plant native to China and India that has a history of use throughout the world dating back over 5,000 years. The word ginger comes from the ancient Sanskrit word singabera, meaning "shaped like a horn." Studies suggest that Ginger root may provide nutritive support for digestive and joint health.*
Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
