Solaray Ginger Whole Root Vegetarian Capsules 550mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Ginger Whole Root Vegetarian Capsules 550mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001300
Product Details

Ginger is a flowering plant native to China and India that has a history of use throughout the world dating back over 5,000 years. The word ginger comes from the ancient Sanskrit word singabera, meaning "shaped like a horn." Studies suggest that Ginger root may provide nutritive support for digestive and joint health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.