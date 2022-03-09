Ginger is a flowering plant native to China and India that has a history of use throughout the world dating back over 5,000 years. The word ginger comes from the ancient Sanskrit word singabera, meaning "shaped like a horn." Studies suggest that Ginger root may provide nutritive support for digestive and joint health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.