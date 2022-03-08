Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Capsules
Product Details
The use of ginkgo leaf extracts can be traced back for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. Today ginkgo biloba is perhaps the most widely used herbal treatment aimed at augmenting cognitive functions.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ginkgo ( Ginkgo Biloba ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More