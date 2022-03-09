Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Extract Capsules 60mg
Product Details
Solaray® Ginkgo Biloba extract meets European standards and contains important compounds, such as ginkgolides and bilobalide. Numerous studies have been conducted on the benefits of Ginkgo Biloba extracts in the past thirty years. Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ginkgo ( Ginkgo Biloba ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
