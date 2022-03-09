Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Extract Capsules 60mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Extract Capsules 60mg

120 ctUPC: 0007628003601
Product Details

Solaray® Ginkgo Biloba extract meets European standards and contains important compounds, such as ginkgolides and bilobalide. Numerous studies have been conducted on the benefits of Ginkgo Biloba extracts in the past thirty years. Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ginkgo ( Ginkgo Biloba ) ( Leaf Extract ) , Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

