Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract Veg Caps 60 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract Veg Caps 60 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003600
Native to China, gingko biloba is one of the oldest living tree species in the world. the leaves, flowers and nuts of the gingko tree have a history of use throughout the world dating back over 5,000 years. Gingko leaves contain many compounds including antioxidant flavonoids and terpene lactones.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ginkgo ( Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Agave Inulin and Rice Hull Concentrate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More