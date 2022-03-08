Solaray Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract Veg Caps 60 mg
Product Details
Native to China, gingko biloba is one of the oldest living tree species in the world. the leaves, flowers and nuts of the gingko tree have a history of use throughout the world dating back over 5,000 years. Gingko leaves contain many compounds including antioxidant flavonoids and terpene lactones.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ginkgo ( Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Agave Inulin and Rice Hull Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
