Solaray GlucoReg™ Perspective: Main

Solaray GlucoReg™

30 CapsulesUPC: 0007628003157
Purchase Options

Product Details

Guaranteed Potency GlucoReg Bitter Melon Formula contains compounds that stimulate glucose uptake and metabolism. Gymnema is an herb that has been used in India for over 200 years.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bitter Melon ( Momordica Charantia ) , Gymnema ( Gymnema Sylvestre ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Vanadyl Sulfate , Other Ingredients : Fenugreek Seeds , Gelatin Capsule , Stearic Acid , Silica and Cellulose

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More