Solaray GlucoReg™
Product Details
Guaranteed Potency GlucoReg Bitter Melon Formula contains compounds that stimulate glucose uptake and metabolism. Gymnema is an herb that has been used in India for over 200 years.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bitter Melon ( Momordica Charantia ) , Gymnema ( Gymnema Sylvestre ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Vanadyl Sulfate , Other Ingredients : Fenugreek Seeds , Gelatin Capsule , Stearic Acid , Silica and Cellulose
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
