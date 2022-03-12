Solaray Glycine Free Form Amino Acid Vegetarian Capsules 1000 mg
Product Details
Glycine is a non-essential amino acid that is used by the body for protein formation.* Glycine also provides nutritive support for normal liver function, normal brain function and mental clarity.*
Solaray Guarantees that NO ingredients other than those listed on this label have been added to this product.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glycine ( Free Form ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More