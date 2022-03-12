Solaray Glycine Free Form Amino Acid Vegetarian Capsules 1000 mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Glycine Free Form Amino Acid Vegetarian Capsules 1000 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628018348
Purchase Options

Product Details

Glycine is a non-essential amino acid that is used by the body for protein formation.* Glycine also provides nutritive support for normal liver function, normal brain function and mental clarity.*

Solaray Guarantees that NO ingredients other than those listed on this label have been added to this product.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glycine ( Free Form ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More