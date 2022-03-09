Solaray Gotu Kola Capsules
Product Details
Gotu kola has been important in the medicinal systems of central Asia for centuries. Gotu kola also has a historical reputation for boosting mental activity and for helping a variety of illnesses.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
