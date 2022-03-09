Solaray Gotu Kola Vegetarian Capsules 250mg Perspective: front
Solaray Gotu Kola Vegetarian Capsules 250mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003300
Gotu kola is a perennial plant native to India and China with a long history of use in both Ayruvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.Gotu kola contains a number of key phytonutrients including the saponin compounds known as triterpenoids. Studies suggest that gotu kola may support blood vessel integrity and help promote healthy circulation.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
