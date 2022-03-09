Solaray Gotu Kola Vegetarian Capsules 250mg
Product Details
Gotu kola is a perennial plant native to India and China with a long history of use in both Ayruvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.Gotu kola contains a number of key phytonutrients including the saponin compounds known as triterpenoids. Studies suggest that gotu kola may support blood vessel integrity and help promote healthy circulation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gotu Kola ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
