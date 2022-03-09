Gotu kola is a perennial plant native to India and China with a long history of use in both Ayruvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine.Gotu kola contains a number of key phytonutrients including the saponin compounds known as triterpenoids. Studies suggest that gotu kola may support blood vessel integrity and help promote healthy circulation.*

