Solaray Green Tea Extract Capsules 250mg
Product Details
The unique preparation process of green tea extract retains many of the chemical characteristics of the fresh leaf. The polyphenols of green tea have been shown in numerous clinical studies to contribute to general health and well-being.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tea Green , Peppermint Leaves , and , Gelatin , ( , Capsule , )
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More