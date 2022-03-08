Solaray Green Tea Extract Capsules 500mg
Product Details
The unique processing of green tea extract retains many of the active properties of the fresh leaf. The polyphenols of green tea have been the subject of numerous clinical studies regarding their potential to contribute to general health and well-being. Solaray® Green Tea Extract is decaffeinated.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Tea , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
