Chromium is an essential nutrient that provides nutritional support for normal, healthy insulin action and glucose utilization. The Glucose Tolerance Factor (GTF) is a biological test of this ability.
Chromium . Other Ingredients : Brewers Yeast , Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
