Guarana is a climbing shrub that grows wild in the Amazon regions of Brazil and Uruguay. Grown in the Amazon Basin, this herb was first used by the Quaramis, a native South American Tribe. It was also utilized by Brazilian miners as a preventative, yet its main function was as a refreshing beverage.* Most modern commercial Guarana is grown on government plantations where the highest quality plants are harvested.

