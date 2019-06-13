Solaray Guarana Capsules 400mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Guarana Capsules 400mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001332
Purchase Options

Product Details

Guarana is a climbing shrub that grows wild in the Amazon regions of Brazil and Uruguay. Grown in the Amazon Basin, this herb was first used by the Quaramis, a native South American Tribe. It was also utilized by Brazilian miners as a preventative, yet its main function was as a refreshing beverage.* Most modern commercial Guarana is grown on government plantations where the highest quality plants are harvested.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Guarana ( Paullinia Cupana ) ( Seed ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More