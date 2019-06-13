Solaray Guarana Capsules 400mg
Product Details
Guarana is a climbing shrub that grows wild in the Amazon regions of Brazil and Uruguay. Grown in the Amazon Basin, this herb was first used by the Quaramis, a native South American Tribe. It was also utilized by Brazilian miners as a preventative, yet its main function was as a refreshing beverage.* Most modern commercial Guarana is grown on government plantations where the highest quality plants are harvested.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Guarana ( Paullinia Cupana ) ( Seed ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
