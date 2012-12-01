Solaray Guarana Seed Extract Capsules 200mg
Product Details
Guarana is a climbing plant in the maple family native to South America. Indigenous tribes of the Amazon introduced the seeds to European colonizers in the 16th century.* This product contains naturally-occurring caffeine equivalent to approximately 1/2 cup of coffee.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Guarana , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Bran Extract , Maltodextrin , Cellulose and Silica . , Guarana , * ,
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More