Solaray Guggul and Red Yeast Rice Perspective: Main

Solaray Guggul and Red Yeast Rice

60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628003659
The mukul myrrh (Commiphora mukul) tree is a small, thorny plant distributed throughout India. Guggul and gum guggul are the names given to a yellowish resin produced by the stem of the plant. This resin has been used historically and is also the source of modern extracts of guggul.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Oxide , Starch , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate and Silica . , Red Yeast Rice , * , Daily Value Not Established . , Guggul

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

