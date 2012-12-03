Solaray Guggul and Red Yeast Rice Perspective: front
Solaray Guggul and Red Yeast Rice

120 CapsulesUPC: 0007628011101
The mukul myrrh (Commiphora mukul) tree is a small, thorny plant distributed throughout India. Guggul and gum guggul are the names given to a yellowish resin produced by the stem of the plant. This resin has been used historically and is also the source of modern extracts of guggul.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
Ingredients
Red Yeast Rice ( Monascus Purpureus ) ( Extract ) , Guggul ( Commiphora Mukul ) ( Gum Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Starch , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

