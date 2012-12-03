Solaray Guggul and Red Yeast Rice
The mukul myrrh (Commiphora mukul) tree is a small, thorny plant distributed throughout India. Guggul and gum guggul are the names given to a yellowish resin produced by the stem of the plant. This resin has been used historically and is also the source of modern extracts of guggul.
Red Yeast Rice ( Monascus Purpureus ) ( Extract ) , Guggul ( Commiphora Mukul ) ( Gum Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide , Starch , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
