Solaray HCL with Pepsin
Product Details
This product contains Hydrocloric Acid and an enzyme called Pepsin, both of which are naturally produced in the stomach to aid digestion. Pepsin, a protein digesting enzyme derived from porcine, is known to have an off odor when exposed to heat and moisture. This is not an indication of spoilage.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Betaine Hcl , Pepsin , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
