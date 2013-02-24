This product contains Hydrocloric Acid and an enzyme called Pepsin, both of which are naturally produced in the stomach to aid digestion. Pepsin, a protein digesting enzyme derived from porcine, is known to have an off odor when exposed to heat and moisture. This is not an indication of spoilage.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.