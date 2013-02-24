Solaray HCL with Pepsin Perspective: front
Solaray HCL with Pepsin

250 ctUPC: 0007628004815
Product Details

 This product contains Hydrocloric Acid and an enzyme called Pepsin, both of which are naturally produced in the stomach to aid digestion. Pepsin, a protein digesting enzyme derived from porcine, is known to have an off odor when exposed to heat and moisture. This is not an indication of spoilage.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Betaine Hcl , Pepsin , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
