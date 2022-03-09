Solaray Histamine Blend™ SP-33™ Perspective: front
Solaray Histamine Blend™ SP-33™

100 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628002330
Support for Healthy Immune Function and Histamine Levels

Did you know healthy histamine levels have an effect on the health of your immune system? Histamine Blend SP-33 from Solaray is a great option that helps maintain healthy histamine levels and promotes a healthy immune system as well.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg22%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Montmorillonite Clay , Horehound ( Marrubium Vulgare ) ( Aerial ) , Mullein ( Verbascum Thapsus ) ( Leaf ) , Wild Cherry ( Prunus Virginiana ) ( Bark ) , Barberry ( Berberis Vulgaris ) ( Root ) , Peppermint ( Mentha X Piperita ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica 6x , Sodium Chloride 6x , Iron Phosphate 3x , Magnesium Phosphate 3x and Potassium Phospahte 3x and Organic Rice Extract Blend .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
