Solaray Histamine Blend™ SP-33™
Product Details
Support for Healthy Immune Function and Histamine Levels
Did you know healthy histamine levels have an effect on the health of your immune system? Histamine Blend SP-33 from Solaray is a great option that helps maintain healthy histamine levels and promotes a healthy immune system as well.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Montmorillonite Clay , Horehound ( Marrubium Vulgare ) ( Aerial ) , Mullein ( Verbascum Thapsus ) ( Leaf ) , Wild Cherry ( Prunus Virginiana ) ( Bark ) , Barberry ( Berberis Vulgaris ) ( Root ) , Peppermint ( Mentha X Piperita ) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Silica 6x , Sodium Chloride 6x , Iron Phosphate 3x , Magnesium Phosphate 3x and Potassium Phospahte 3x and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
