Solaray Horsetail Extract Capsules 400 mg
Product Details
Horsetail is well known for its mineral content, specifically silica, which is concentrated in the shoots of the plant. Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Horsetail provides a consistent level of 10% silica and is extracted from the shoots of the plant.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Horsetail (Equisetum Arvense) ( Aerial Extract ) , Horsetail (Equisetum Arvense) ( Aerial ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More