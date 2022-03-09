Hover to Zoom
Solaray Hup A
60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628036662
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Huperzine A ( [ Huperzia Serrata ] ) , Eleuthero ( Eleutherococcus senticosus ) ( Root ) , Lecithin ( , from : Soy ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More