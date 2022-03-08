Solaray Hyaluronic Acid Vegetarian Capsules 20 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Hyaluronic Acid Vegetarian Capsules 20 mg

30 ctUPC: 0007628092400
Product Details

Solaray Hyaluronic Acid is enteric coated, which helps the capsule survive the stomach acid and pass into the small intestine where it is absorbed. This formula contains Ascorbic Acid to further assist the metabolism of Hyaluronic Acid.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg83%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid ( Microbial Fermentation ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule , Glycerol Triacetate , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
