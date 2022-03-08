Solaray Hyssop Capsules
Product Details
Hyssop is known as a "holy herb" because it was historically used for cleansing sacred places. Both a tonic and aromatic, Hyssop is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy respiration.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hyssop ( Hyssopus Officinalis ) ( Aerial ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
