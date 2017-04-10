Solaray IbuActin™ PM Perspective: front
Solaray IbuActin™ PM

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628017560
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cones Extract ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Stem ) , Passionflower ( Passiflora incarnata ) ( Flowering Tops Extract ) , Lemon Balm ( Melissa Officinalis ) ( Herb ) , Organic Eleuthero ( Eleutherococcus senticosus ) ( Root ) , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) ( Bark ) , L Theanine , Papain , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root Extract ) , Turmeric (Circuma Longa) (Root Extract) , Gaba ( Gamma Amino Butyric Acid ) , Melatonin . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
