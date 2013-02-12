Solaray IbuActin Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: Main

Solaray IbuActin Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007628032957
Purchase Options

Product Details

IbuActin is a formula containing Bromelain, White Willow, Papain, Ginger and Turmeric. Bromelain and Papain help digest protein debris in the body.* Contains White Willow, Salicin, Ginger and Turmeric which are known for their anti-inflammatory effects.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cones Extract ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Stem ) , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) , Papain , Ginger , Turmeric , Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Food Starch , Magnesium Stearate and Silica

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More