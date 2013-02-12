Solaray IbuActin Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
IbuActin is a formula containing Bromelain, White Willow, Papain, Ginger and Turmeric. Bromelain and Papain help digest protein debris in the body.* Contains White Willow, Salicin, Ginger and Turmeric which are known for their anti-inflammatory effects.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hops ( Humulus lupulus ) ( Cones Extract ) , Bromelain ( , from : Pineapple Stem ) , White Willow ( Salix Alba ) , Papain , Ginger , Turmeric , Maltodextrin , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Food Starch , Magnesium Stearate and Silica
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
