Solaray Immuboost Blend™ SP-21™
100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628002210
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Proprietary Blend : Echinacea ( Echinacea Purpurea ) ( Root ) , Goldenseal ( Hydrastis Canadensis ) ( Root ) , Myrrh ( Commiphora Spp . ) ( Gum ) , Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) ( Bulb ) , Licorice ( Glycyrrhiza Glabra ) ( Root ) , Vervain ( Verbena Officinalis ) ( Aerial ) , Butternut (Juglans Cinerea) ( Bark ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) ( Whole )
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
