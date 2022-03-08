Hover to Zoom
Solaray Indole-3-Carbinol Capsules 100 mg
30 ctUPC: 0007628036664
Product Details
The daily consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, is essential for good health. Cruciferous vegetables contain an active compound known as indole-3-carbinol.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Indole 3 Carbinol , Broccoli , Brussel Sprouts , Cabbage , Cauliflower , Kale . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
