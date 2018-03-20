Iron Asporotate consists of iron which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. Each capsule contains iron which has interacted with the other natural components producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formulation of a special complex containing iron aspartate, iron citrate, and iron orotate. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

