100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004600
Iron Asporotate consists of iron which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. Each capsule contains iron which has interacted with the other natural components producing a natural chelation process resulting in the formulation of a special complex containing iron aspartate, iron citrate, and iron orotate. This product contains none of the yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg100%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Iron , Yellow Dock Root , Parsley Herb , Gelatin Capsule , Whole Rice Concentrate and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

