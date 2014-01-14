Solaray Korean Ginseng Root Capsules 535mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Korean Ginseng Root Capsules 535mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003500
Korean Ginseng is the most famous and popular Ginseng in use among herbalists. It is highly regarded for its adaptogenic properties.* This high quality Korean Ginseng contains the prized ginsenoside ratio Rg1 to Rb1 at a minimum of 0.5. This chemical structure and its effect on the body separate this five-year old Ginseng from young or poorly grown Korean Ginseng, its less expensive rootlets, and American Ginseng.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Korean Ginseng ( Panax Ginseng ) ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

