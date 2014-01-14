Solaray Korean Ginseng Root Capsules 535mg
Product Details
Korean Ginseng is the most famous and popular Ginseng in use among herbalists. It is highly regarded for its adaptogenic properties.* This high quality Korean Ginseng contains the prized ginsenoside ratio Rg1 to Rb1 at a minimum of 0.5. This chemical structure and its effect on the body separate this five-year old Ginseng from young or poorly grown Korean Ginseng, its less expensive rootlets, and American Ginseng.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Korean Ginseng ( Panax Ginseng ) ( Root ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
