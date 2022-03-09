Solaray L-5-hydroxy Tryptophan Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray L-5-hydroxy Tryptophan

100 mg - 30 CapsulesUPC: 0007628036667
Purchase Options

Product Details

This unique product is a combination of natural L-5-hydroxytryptophan (L-5-HTP), Vitamins B-6 and C, and bioflavonoids. Clinical studies indicate that administration of L-5-HTP enhances synthesis of serotonin in the brain. Vitamin B-6 is the cofactor for enzymes that convert L-tryptophan to serotonin, and Vitamin C catalyzes the hydroxylation of tryptophan to serotonin. In addition, this product is enterically coated to enable the capsules to bypass enzymes in the stomach which would convert L-5-HTP to serotonin prematurely (before reaching the central nervous system). The L-5-HTP in this product is a natural extract of the Griffonia bean, not produced synthetically or by a fermentation process.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg333%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
( Griffonia Simplicifolia ) ( Bean Extract ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( , from : Lemons ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More