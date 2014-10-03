Solaray L-5-hydroxy Tryptophan
Product Details
This unique product is a combination of natural L-5-hydroxytryptophan (L-5-HTP), Vitamins B-6 and C, and bioflavonoids. Clinical studies indicate that administration of L-5-HTP enhances synthesis of serotonin in the brain. Vitamin B-6 is the cofactor for enzymes that convert L-tryptophan to serotonin, and Vitamin C catalyzes the hydroxylation of tryptophan to serotonin. In addition, this product is enterically coated to enable the capsules to bypass enzymes in the stomach which would convert L-5-HTP to serotonin prematurely (before reaching the central nervous system). The L-5-HTP in this product is a natural extract of the Griffonia bean, not produced synthetically or by a fermentation process.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
( Griffonia Simplicifolia ) ( Bean Extract ) , Bioflavonoid Complex ( , from : Lemons ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
