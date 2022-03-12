Solaray L-Arginine and L-Ornthine
Product Details
L-Arginine and L-Ornithine are closely related, nonessential amino acids with similar structure and function. L-Arginine becomes part of protein in the body. L-Ornithine is used to make the protein.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Arginine , L-ornithine , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
