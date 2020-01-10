Hover to Zoom
Solaray L-Lysine and Beta Glucan
60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004861
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Lysine ( L-Lysine , HCI ) , Beta Glucan , 1 , 3 , 1 , 6 , 1 . 4 ( , from : Yeast , [ Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ] Cell Wall ) , Olive Leaf ( Olea Europaea ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible