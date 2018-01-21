Hover to Zoom
Solaray L-Lysine
500 mg - 120 VegCapsUPC: 0007628004941
Product Details
L-Lysine is an essential amino acid not produced by the body. It must be acquired from Lysine rich foods such as fish, beef, poultry, seeds, and nuts or from nutritional supplements. l-Lysine may provide nutritive support for normal synthesis of proteins and may also support healthy cognitive, immune system and gastrointestinal function.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Lysine , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Rice Extract Blend and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
