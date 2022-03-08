Hover to Zoom
Solaray L-Phenylalanine
500 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004971
This product is an amino acid produced naturally by a microbiological fermentation process and is an essential component of protein found naturally in the human body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Phenylalanine , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More