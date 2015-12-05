L-Theanine is a free-form amino acid found in Green Tea that has been studied for its reputed ability to provide nutritional support for a feeling of relaxation. Unlike many relaxation products, this formula should not cause drowsiness. L-Theanine Anti-Stress Formula may help the body''s immune response.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.