Solaray L-Theanine Capsules
Product Details
L-Theanine is a free-form amino acid found in Green Tea that has been studied for its reputed ability to provide nutritional support for a feeling of relaxation. Unlike many relaxation products, this formula should not cause drowsiness. L-Theanine Anti-Stress Formula may help the body''s immune response.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Theanine , Green Tea Leaf . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
