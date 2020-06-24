Hover to Zoom
Solaray L-Theanine Sugar-Free Lemon Lime
200 mg - 30 ChewablesUPC: 0007628097512
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L Theanine . Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural , Lemon Lime , Flavor and Other Natural , Flavors ( Milk ) , Mono and Diglycerides , Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Fos Blend ( Fructooligosaccharides , Sprouted Mung Bean Extract ) , Stevia ( Leaf Extract ) , Malic Acid and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More