Solaray L-Tyrosine
Product Details
This product is an amino acid produced naturally by a microbiological fermentation process and is an essential component of protein found naturally in the human body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Tyrosine , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More