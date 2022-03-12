Solaray Lactase Perspective: Main

Solaray Lactase

100 ctUPC: 0007628010615
Product Details

Solaray Lactase is equivalent to 4,000 FCC lactase units per capsule with an additional 100 mg of calcium. This product is intended to provide nutritive support for digesting lactose. Suitable for vegetarians.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Calcium Phosphate , Mannitol , Magnesium Stearate and Silica , Lactase Enzyme Concentrate , Calcium

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

