Solaray Lactase
Product Details
Solaray Lactase is equivalent to 4,000 FCC lactase units per capsule with an additional 100 mg of calcium. This product is intended to provide nutritive support for digesting lactose. Suitable for vegetarians.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Calcium Phosphate , Mannitol , Magnesium Stearate and Silica , Lactase Enzyme Concentrate , Calcium
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
