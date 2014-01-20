Solaray Lecithin Capsules Perspective: front
Solaray Lecithin Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0007628008300
As a naturally occurring product, the extract in Lecithin may vary. However, one gram of De-Oiled typically supplies: 230 mg Phosphatidylcholine, 140 mg Phosphatidylinositol, 200 mg Phosphatidylethanolamine, Linoleic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Oleic Acid, Stearic Acid and Linolenic Acid.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lecithin ( Containing , Phospholipids ) ( Soy ) . Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Stearate . .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

