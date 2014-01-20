Ingredients

Lecithin ( Containing , Phospholipids ) ( Soy ) . Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Stearate . .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More